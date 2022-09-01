BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights community members are being asked to submit nominations for the annual Mighty Oak Award.
This award, which began in 1999, was designed to recognize citizens who have given outstanding service to the development and growth of the Prairie Heights Schools and community.
The award is based on an individual’s contributions to the school community, their character and their longevity in the Prairie Heights community.
“Please take this opportunity to recognize the deserving Prairie Heights community members who have contributed greatly to our school,” said Prairie Heights ag teacher and FFA leader Ron Noll.
Up to five recipients will be recognized on Oct. 9 during the annual Prairie Heights Heritage Festival held at the School Farm.
Previous award recipients are displayed at the Reflection Retreat located just east of the baseball field.
Nomination applications are available at the Prairie Heights agriculture building, school corporation office, or online at ph.k12.in.us. From the Prairie Heights home page, the applications are located under the “Community” tab and then under the “Handouts, Forms, and Flyers” link.
The application is dated each year so please be sure to pick up a new form.
Also, each area of the application needs to be addressed as you nominate an individual. Reference letters are a must.
Applications need to be submitted by Sept. 28.
Applications may be turned in to Noll, Ben Leu, or Laney Koeppe at the Prairie Heights agriculture department or mailed to the address listed below. If you have questions, feel free to contact Noll at rnoll@ph.k12.in.us, Leu at bleu@ph.k12.in.us or Koeppe at lkoeppe@ph.k12.in.us. You may call 351-3214, ext. 4770, 6111 or 4113.
To mail in applications, send them to Mighty Oak, 0245 S 1150 E, LaGrange IN 46761.
