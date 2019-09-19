ANGOLA — The Eclectic Room, 310 W. Wendell Jacob Ave., has booked the biggest act in its one-year history.
Hellyeah, a heavy metal supergroup formed in 2006, will pay tribute to its late drummer with “A Celebration of the Life of Vinnie Paul” on Sunday, Nov. 24.
Eclectic Room manager John Goodman said tickets were going fast and the concert is expected to sell out soon. Returning national rock band Nonpoint and Deepfall, Grand Rapids, Michigan, are opening acts.
Tickets can be purchased through ticketweb.com or at Angola Bowl.
Since Buckcherry played the Eclectic Room's virgin show on July 23, 2018, it has hosted around 30 concerts of a variety of genres. They draw fans from as far away as Indianapolis, Ohio and Michigan.
A Crossroads show on Oct. 4 brings together the worlds of rock and country, with Hubie Ashcraft doing the country sounds and the Band Brother playing harmonious classic and hard rock. Tickets cost $8.
"We did it last year," said Goodman. "It was very big."
The Eclectic Room holds craft fairs and other sales, wedding receptions and community events. The Steuben County Council on Aging will host its Roaring '20s themed fundraising party there on Oct. 3.
On Oct. 24, Ladies' Night Out will be hosted by the Eclectic Room and Cameron Memorial Community Hospital to benefit women's health. Guests are encouraged to wear pink. Tickets cost $40 through the Cameron Woman's Center until Oct. 19 and will be available at the door for $45.
"Plus, we have four national shows that same month," said Goodman. They include Florida rock band Cold on Oct. 10; California rock with a female lead, New Year's Day, on Oct. 11; Ukrainian heavy metal band Jinjer on Oct. 16; and Powerman 5000 on Oct. 20. Adelita's Way was recently announced as well, performing Oct. 25.
"And of course, our biggest announcement," said Goodman, "Hellyeah."
The band's current lineup consists of lead vocalist Chad Gray, guitarists Christian Brady and Tom Maxwell, bassist Kyle Sanders and drummer Roy Mayorga. Former drummer Vinnie Paul, of Pantera fame, passed away last June.
"We are working on some other bigger shows that would possibly be also just as big," said Goodman. "We are working on some other genres as well."
Goodman said the Eclectic Room wants to "showcase variety." In November, the Moonshine Bandits will bring country music to Angola. Earlier this year, an Adam Calhoun and Demun Jones concert was well attended, Goodman said.
"We'll definitely try to keep diving into classic rock," he said.
Because of the venue's size, Goodman said, it is not conducive to the typical hip hop band's preferences.
The Eclectic Room does not consider itself to be in competition with the theater-like Furth Center or other local establishments.
"We're not a bar," Goodman said. "We're not open every weekend."
Goodman encouraged people to follow The Eclectic Room's Facebook page.
"We do watch every single comment that goes onto Facebook," he said. "We always do listen to everyone."
Goodman encouraged local bands to get in touch with him, as the Eclectic Room books opening acts from across the region.
For concert announcements, text "eclectic" to 370370.
The Eclectic Room experience is an intimate immersion that often includes the opportunity to get close to the musicians.
In mid-August during the Blacktop Mojo concert, Goodman said he was in the office when he noticed the music was not playing. Wondering if there was a problem with equipment, he went to the arena, where he saw the guitarist and singer in the crowd. They were sitting on the floor, playing an acoustic version of Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight," and the audience was circled around them, singing along.
"Our fans are so in touch with the shows, they buy a lot of the merchandise," said Goodman. "A lot of the bands like to hang out afterwards."
He thanked all those who had attended concerts and booked the room for events.
"The local support has been great," said Goodman. "The city's been great to work with."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.