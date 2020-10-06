ANGOLA — With the Steuben County Soldiers' Monument as its backdrop, the dedication of U.S. Highway 20 as the U.S. Highway Medal of Honor will take place on Friday.
The event has been planned and coordinated by state Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, who authored the legislation this year to designate the federal highway for Medal of Honor honorees from the Ohio border to the Illinois border, a stretch of 163 miles.
It is Zent's hope that other states where U.S. 20 runs through will designate the highway for Medal of Honor heroes.
Many dignitaries are expected to be on hand for the ceremony, including Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd. An effort was made to get Vice President Mike Pence to attend, but he was not available, Zent said.
Starting at 12:45 p.m., traffic around the Public Square is being closed for the ceremony, which begins at 1 p.m. Traffic will be rerouted for an hour.
Prior to the dedication of the highway, there will be a private event at Sutton's Event Center in the downtown that will be attended by Republican officials and elected officials. The event is by invitation only.
Jeff Counterman, owner of Steuben County Welding & Fabrication, Angola, said he expects the statues that stand on the four corners of the Soldiers' Monument will likely be reinstalled Friday morning, just in time for the ceremony. A photo essay of the work will appear in Thursday's Herald Republican.
Counterman's company has been in charge of repairing the four statues, which represent the military branches of the Civil War, cavalry, artillery, navy and infantry.
The Monument has been undergoing maintenance work since the summer. The granite of the monument has been cleaned and treated and the mortar joints have been repaired and replaced with an epoxy type of grout, covered by a caulk-type of material. Minor work to Columbia atop the Monument has been done in place.
The city of Angola is also working to reestablish the lawn on the mound. This forced the Angola Garden Club to remove flowers earlier than normal. The lawn has been killed and the city plans to install new turf in time for the mound to return to its glory next year.
The Steuben County Soldiers' Monument is owned by Steuben County. The mound, the land upon which the Monument was built, is owned by the city.
