ANGOLA — Petitions are now available for people wanting to serve on the Steuben County REMC Board of Directors, which will be elected during the electric cooperative’s annual meeting on June 13, an REMC news release said.
People wanting to serve fellow members as part of the REMC board can apply to be candidates for District 1 (Greenfield and Millgrove townships), District 2 (Jamestown Township) and District 9 (Otsego, Richland and Franklin townships). People who reside in one of these townships and are interested in running for election are asked to stop by the REMC office 1212 S. Wayne St., to get a petition.
Candidates are elected by their fellow members in attendance at the annual meeting through a majority vote. This year’s annual meeting takes place on Saturday, June 13, at Trine University’s ARC. Directors are required to maintain membership with the cooperative, holding permanent residence in one of the nine districts within the service territory. They serve three-year terms; thus districts rotate on a three-year basis.
The nine-member board of directors acts on behalf of the membership, ruling in the members’ best interest in matters of governing the cooperative. The REMC board of directors is the legal body that both the members and the regulatory agencies hold accountable for the actions of the cooperative. Their responsibilities include overseeing long-term financial planning and corporate objectives, strategic planning, governing rates and rules of service, operating philosophy and policy, operating budget and the general manager evaluation.
Directors maintain a vast knowledge of the electric industry, participate in regular training and certification and attend civic, community and industry events throughout the year.
“Here at Steuben County REMC, we pride ourselves on maintaining a board of directors that is concerned, caring and collectively knowledgeable,” the news release said.
People who reside in Districts 1, 2 or 9, meet the requirements listed above and would like to be considered for election to the REMC board of directors you may stop in the REMC office and pick up a petition. The petition must be signed by at least 15 members and be returned to the REMC office by Wednesday, April 29, which is no less than 45 days prior to the 2020 annual meeting.
People with questions concerning the procedure for election to the board of directors or have questions concerning the duties and responsibilities of members of the board of directors, should contact Britt Holden at the REMC office, 665-3563.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.