Dear readers,
Our previous e-edition service went down starting Jan. 12, 2023, and we are still in the process of transitioning to a new method that will automatically compile and post those PDF papers each night so that you can have them first thing in the morning (and so that our staff doesn't have to worry about posting them ourselves).
That transition has been and continues to be riddled with bumps along the way.
On Monday, we attempted to switch over to the new service and — although it looked like it was set up correctly on our end — the newspapers didn't post as expected.
I'm working with TownNews, our web developer, today to try to figure out what went wrong and get it ironed out. Unfortunately this isn't something we're exactly able to test live during the day, as the e-editions typically compile and post at midnight when pages are available.
Therefore, it's kind of a day-by-day thing at this moment.
In the meantime, we are posting the e-editions to a temporary space located at kpcnews.com/special_sections.
You'll be able to click on the edition you want, download the PDF and then view it on your computer or phone. For the time being, we'll be posting our daily and weekly newspapers there in that format.
Again, I'm working on this problem every day and continuing to try to get our e-edition service working in its normal fashion. I'm a skilled journalist but unfortunately less so as an amateur IT technician, so please continue to bear with us.
A reminder, you can find all of the content posted throughout the day on kpcnews.com and by clicking into the webpage for your newspaper of choice. We post throughout the day as well as upload everything else during the evening.
We'll keep you posted.
Steve Garbacz
Executive editor, KPC News
