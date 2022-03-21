Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Craig A. Bartlett, 39, of the 500 block of North Mallberry Street, Muncie, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Tyler J. Beyke, 20, of the 6000 block of Willis Road, Greenville, Ohio, arrested on Summit Street on charges alleging misdemeanor theft, resisting law enforcement and minor consuming alcohol.
• Rogelio A. DeLeon, 33, of the 2300 block of Orland Road, arrested on Orland Road and Kimble Road, on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Perry A. Dominguez, 35, of the 7200 block of North C.R. 700W, Orland, arrested at home on warrants alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Joshua P. Drumm, 33, of the 2800 block of West C.R. 700S, Ashley, arrested in the 2900 block of East C.R. 20N, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Jonathan G. Gray, 20, of the 300 block of Empire Street, Montpelier, Ohio, arrested on Summit Street south of Moss Street on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and minor consuming alcohol.
• Ricky L. Harget, 49, of the 500 block of South Darling Street, arrested on Interstate 69 at U.S. 20, on a charge of felony possession of methampetamine.
• Jackson L. Kletzly, 20, of the 1200 block of Fox Hollow Drive, Lebanon, Ohio, arrested on Summit Street on charges alleging misdemeanor theft, resisting law enforcement and minor consuming alcohol.
• Ignazio Mendoza, 48, of the 2000 block of Collegepoint Boulevard, College Point, New York, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 153 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor operating without ever having received a license.
• Maggie A. Miller, 41, of the 200 block of Booth Street, Wolcottville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Tri V. Nguyen, 50, of the 1100 block of Hemlock Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested on S.R. 120 at C.R. 125E, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Seth E. Orr, 22, of the 5800 block of North C.R. 450E, Ossian, arrested on C.R. 100E at U.S. 20, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• David L. Ramer, 56, of the 100 block of North Evans Drive, Fremont, arrested on S.R. 120 at C.R. 125E, on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior in the past 10 years.
• Anthony G. Rico, 36, of the 800 block of East C.R. 200N, arrested in the 2900 block of North Wayne Street, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia.
• Ivan Romero, 24, of the 6700 block of Ramblewood Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Marco A. Sanches Dias, 35, of the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested at home on a charge of felony battery committed with a deadly weapon.
• Melody S. Sheets, 38, of the 1400 block of South C.R. 415W, arrested at home on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Justin A. Smith, 28, of the 400 block of South Borrough, Colon, Michigan, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street, on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.
