Six arrested on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Johnathon E. Garvie, 24, of the 9000 block of East U.S. 20, LaGrange, was arrested at the jail for a warrant alleging felony failure to appear.
• Shyanne M. Ireland, 21, of the 6000 block of North 600W, Orland, was arrested at the sheriff’s office on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• James G. Johnson, 30, of the 4000 block of Overland Parkway, Toledo, Ohio, was arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony resisting law enforcement and a warrant alleging misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Casandra A. Kinney, 29, of the 5000 block of Standish Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at the jail on warrants alleging misdemeanor failure to appear and felony counterfitting.
• Cecil A. Leach, 23, of the 400 block of Juniper Court, Angola, was arrested at the sheriff’s office on warrants alleging felony probation violation, felony failure to return to lawful detention and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
• Tilina S. Robinson, 33, of the 100 block of West Parsonage Street, Hudson, was arrested at the sheriff’s office on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
