ANGOLA — A Fremont couple is facing felony child neglect charges after their child’s teeth became so decayed that they all need to be pulled.
In addition, the child was allowed to have multiple absences from an online school to the extent that she was failed out.
Facing Level 6 felony charges are Corey Joe Lahnum, 44, and Marie Elizabeth Lahnum, 41. Both are facing two counts, for allegedly depriving a child of necessary support and depriving a child education as required by law.
After receiving information about the child from the Indiana Department of Child Services, Steuben County Sheriff’s Detective Chris Emerick investigated the case, said a probable cause affidavit filed in Steuben Superior Court.
Emerick spoke with at least three dental offices, including a pediatric dental specialist in Jackson, Michigan, in building the case against the Lahnums.
The girl was referred to the pediatric specialist because her teeth had become so decayed.
“The Dentist confirms that the state of (the girl’s) teeth is caused by a lack of hygiene and (her) diet, not an aggressive form of bacteria,” Emerick’s report said.
Marie Lahnum told Emerick that the decay in the girl’s teeth was caused by medication and an inherited bacteria condition, court records said.
The condition and the infections caused could potentially be lethal, a DCS report provided to Emerick said.
“The report stated (the girl) started to get extensive decay and the mother would not bring (her daughter) back for fillings or treatment. (The girl) was referred to a pediatric specialty dentist because the decay became so bad it was beyond the regular dentist scope of work. (The girl) went to the pediatric specially dentist one time with no care. The mother refuses to take (the girl) for treatment and now (her) teeth cannot be saved. (The girl’s) teeth all have to be extracted, (she) has an active infection and will need dentures. The report stated the active infection is not safe and could potentially kill (the girl) if not treated,” said Emerick’s report filed in court.
While investigating the case, Emerick discovered the girl had 94 unexcused absences from an online school that required 175 days worth of classes in the 2022-23 school year.
The Lahnums have been released from jail following initial hearings held on Wednesday. Both had attorneys appointed for them.
Corey Lahnum is being represented by Anthony Kraus. Marie Lahnum is being represented by Cedric Hollabaugh.
Both will have pretrial conference in October with jury trials set for both on Feb. 1, 2024.
Both Lahnums have been ordered to have no contact with the child. The child was placed in the care of DCS.
A Level 6 felony carries a penalty of 6 months to 1 1/2 years in prison.
