ANGOLA — The 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 weighs heavy on the mind of Angola’s Fire Chief Thomas R. “T.R.” Hagerty.
Hagerty has visited Ground Zero to provide moral support to those working on the front lines in New York and experience the wreckage.
He and family members have also visited memorials from that fateful day.
“Everybody says we’ll never forget, but people have forgotten,” Hagerty said, reminiscing about the previous 20 years. “It’s different now. Everybody was patriotic back then. It didn’t matter what political party you were. That wasn’t what it was about. It was about we’re all Americans.”
Hagerty had been working at the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department when the World Trade Center was hit.
“There was a TV in the kitchen, and one of the cooks came out and said, ‘Hey, a plane just hit the World Trading Center in New York City.’ We were like, what?” Hagerty recounted. “So we went down the hallway and turned on the TV in the hallway. We stood there, and we watched it, and we watched it, and we watched it. We didn’t get a whole lot done that day.”
Soon after the attack happened, Sheriff Joel Working approached everyone in the office and told them to go out and drive the streets in order to provide the presence of public safety during the confusion.
Hagerty had also been working part-time with the Notre Dame Fire Department at the time, and he traveled to New York in March 2002 along with some of his peers to provide emotional support for their fellow firefighters still managing the World Trade Center wreckage half a year later.
“There were several guys that we knew from New York,” Hagerty said. “We just kind of went out and celebrated St. Patrick’s Day. Just to get them some normalcy.”
While there, Hagerty met up with and consoled friends like John O’Connell, who worked on New York’s Rescue 3 team at the time and remained dedicated to helping with the wreckage.
“It was days, five, six days that he’d catch a few hours of sleep here and there,” Hagerty said. “They finally told him, ‘John, you gotta go home.’”
Firefighters were still digging through the building remains and finding bodies when Hagerty visited in March. He was able to visit the site and see for himself.
“We did get into some places where normal people couldn’t because we had somebody that took us. We got up into some of buildings adjacent to where the pile was where we could literally see over. We’d get up on the roof and see where they were working,” Hagerty said. “You were just numb the whole time.”
When considering casualties, many might think of the firefighters who lost their lives during the disaster and its immediate aftermath, but Hagerty also emphasized that many firefighters died after the fact or could not continue their jobs because they developed medical issues from the smoke and dust present during the digging.
For those fighters, 9/11 became a long-term influence not only psychologically but physically as well.
Hagerty has not returned to New York since his trip in 2002 and regretted not being able to make it back for this year’s anniversary.
He said he would like to make a trip to the memorial there, and one of his daughters, Layla, agreed that such a trip would be good.
“When it comes to 9/11, I like learning new things,” she said. “I’m really interested in learning more about it. I would like to go to New York to the museum or something like that.”
Hagerty and his family have visited the Flight 93 memorial in Pennsylvania and the Pentagon memorial in Washington D.C., both of which were somber but still meaningful.
Even though he is unable to be in New York this year, Hagerty carries the memories of his fellow firefighters and continues his dedication to public safety.
“It’s just been interesting over the 20 years how I’ve gotten to know people,” he said. “I’d like to go back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.