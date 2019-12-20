Society breaks ground for new animal shelter
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Humane Society’s new shelter building will be “very, very exciting for the animals, director Kelly Collins-Ross predicted.
Society officers broke ground for construction of the new animal shelter Friday afternoon at the intersection of C.R. 11-A and C.R. 56, southwest of Auburn.
With 6,000 square feet of space, the shelter will be able to hold more animals than the existing building near Butler. It will feature an intake room, quarantine room and a space for educational classes.
Shelter officers spent more than 2 1/2 years planning the new building, said DeKalb Humane Society President Carolyn Shelton.
To date, the society has obtained donations and commitments totaling $1,549,000 toward the building’s $2 million estimated cost.
Construction is expected to begin in March or April, depending on weather, and be completed around Labor Day 2020.
The new building will replace the shelter’s present home in an aging building along U.S. 6, west of Butler.
Noble County development chief retires
ALBION — The man who has led Noble County Economic Development Corp. since it was founded is retiring.
Rick Sherck, who was brought on as executive director shortly after the county’s economic development group was founded in 2006, announced his retirement this week.
“We did some really positive things during Rick’s tenure and we certainly wish him and his family nothing but the best going forward,” Noble EDC Board President Bob Marshall said in a release.
The EDC board has assembled a search team to begin looking for new leadership and the expectation is that a new executive director will be identified early in 2020.
Westview senior wins Lilly scholarship
LAGRANGE – Kurtis Davis, a senior at Westview Junior-Senior High School, has been named the recipient of the LaGrange County Community Foundation’s 2020 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship.
Davis will receive a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to the accredited public or private college or university in Indiana of his choice, along with an annual $900 stipend for books and required equipment.
Davis is the son of Kenneth and Sherrie Davis of LaGrange. A two-sport student-athlete in tennis and baseball, Davis maintains a 4.06 grade-point average. He plans to pursue a chemistry or chemical engineering degree at Bethel University or Indiana Wesleyan University.
Davis participates in National Honor Society, student council, yearbook and the Junior Plus mentoring program.
Hospital pays off students’ lunch bills
ANGOLA —If so, instead of wearing a big red suit, Santa’s outfits on Tuesday were business apparel worn by officials with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola.
As a surprise to leadership in all four school districts serving Steuben County, the hospital through its Community Relations fund and the Cameron Hospital Foundation provided each school district funds to pay off every outstanding lunch balance for every student whose account was in arrears in the county, no questions asked.
Representatives of Cameron visited every high school principal or school superintendent to deliver checks covering unpaid lunch balances on Tuesday afternoon.
Cameron didn’t have an exact dollar amount for how much money was paid or how many lunches or students it covered. Hundreds of dollars went to the schools, and parents who have gotten behind on their children’s lunch accounts now have a burden relieved.
Automobile museums revving up cooperation
AUBURN — Neighbors for 30 years, Auburn’s two historic automobile museums now are sharing their road ahead.
The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum and National Auto & Truck Museum both occupy buildings of the former Auburn Automobile Co.
Now they are joining to create “The Auburn Automobile Experience,” encouraging visitors to explore both museums.
As a start, on Nov. 1 they began selling “campus tickets” that save money for people who visit both sites and give them two days for touring them.
More cooperative efforts will be coming in 2020, as the museums follow recommendations of a study by Lord Cultural Resources of Canada.
Council names room for retiring mayor
AUBURN — Mayor Norman Yoder’s final meeting with the Auburn Common Council lasted a little longer than he expected.
At the meeting’s end, council members surprised Yoder by voting to name their meeting room the Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers.
The gesture honored Yoder for serving 20 years as the city’s mayor — eight years longer than anyone before him.
The council cited dozens of accomplishments by Yoder, ranging from city parks and utilities to public safety and financial management.
Garrett student singing at Colts game
WATERLOO — Garrett High School student Jensen Snyder can cross another item off her bucket list.
Just days before she sang the national anthem at an Indiana Pacers basketball game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Black Friday, Snyder, 14, of Waterloo, reflected on her other goals and dreams. Performing at an Indianapolis Colts football game was one of them.
Snyder was selected from some 250 applicants as the 2019 Colts “Fanthem” Contest winner.
Snyder’s Black Friday appearance at the Pacers game was a repeat performance, as she had sung the national anthem prior to the Pacers 2018 Black Friday game.
