BUSHY PRAIRIE — Once the Orland American Legion Post 423 Honor Guard posted colors, veterans young and older, representing each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, teachers and their students stood hand over heart synchronously reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, signifying the start of Thursday’s Veteran’s Day convocation at Prairie Heights Middle School.
Eighth-grader Bailey DeLancey then performed a belting rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” to a still-standing audience in the school’s gymnasium followed by the school’s band members performing the “Armed Forces Salute.”
After welcoming veterans to the honorary ceremony 6th-grade social studies teacher Sheila McCrea introduced two students per middle school grade to read their essays on veterans and their day of celebration.
“We asked the students to write an essay about Veteran’s Day and out of all the student body, two students per grade were selected to read their essays today,” said McCrea. “Those students are, in fifth grade Max Brodock and Lauren German, in sixth grade Jaylee Slone and Lackenna Bolla, in seventh grade Lexy Carter and Austin Abbott and in eighth grade Avery Wagler and Gabe Medina.”
As each student shared their thoughts on past wars, the American flag, America’s treatment of veterans throughout history, along with their knowledge of dates and other wartime facts learned from academic history books; they all shared one common theme: admiration.
“What (veterans) have done for this country will always be remembered,” said Medina.
After student speeches, Rick Gessaman of Fremont and The Gift of Love for Veterans, handed out goodie bags to attending veterans, band student Kayli Savage performed Taps and Marc Hamm sang and played an acoustic rendition of “I’m Proud to be an American.”
The Honor Guard then retrieved colors, closing the ceremony.
The program was coordinated by the school’s social studies teachers, Farmers State Bank and student council members.
