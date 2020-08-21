Several people arrested Thursday, Friday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Thursday and Friday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Ramzi M. Al Jzazi, 35, no address given, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Tyler G. Balentine, 28, of the 500 block of River Avenue, Goshen, arrested in the 3000 block of West Maumee Street on felony charges of possession of a narcotic and possession of a syringe and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and theft.
• Brandy N. Beebe, 41, of the 7000 block of North C.R. 700W, Orland, arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
• Jeremy W. Modlin, 24, of the 2000 block of East Street, Niles, Michigan, arrested in the 3000 block of West Maumee Street on felony charges of possession of a narcotic and possession of a syringe and misdemeanor theft.
• Lewis F. Park, 37, of the 500 block of South Darling Street, arrested on a warrant alleging felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and failure to appear.
• Danny L. Priddy Jr., 36, of the 6000 block of North C.R. 1060W, Orland, arrested on a warrant alleging felony felon in possession of a firearm and theft and misdemeanor contempt of court and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Steffon L. Ring, 19, of the 100 block of Lane 273A Lake James, arrested on a warrant alleging felony child molesting.
• Timothy D. Rowe, 34, of the 900 block of West Quincey, Garrett, arrested on a misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
• Mackenzie Scott, 22, of the 4000 block of South C.R. 650W, LaPorte, arrested on a warrant alleging felony possession of a narcotic.
