ANGOLA — The Steuben County Surveyor is behind bars after he fled police during an alleged incidence of invasion of privacy, said a press release from the Steuben County Sheriff's Office.
James L. Slabaugh II, 48, rural Angola, was arrested Sunday evening after he crashed his motorcycle while allegedly fleeing police.
Slabaugh was elected county surveyor last year after serving the position not quite a year after he was selected by a Republican Party caucus to fill a vacancy.
Just after 5:30 p.m., Steuben County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence in the 4400 block of West CR 400 N in rural Pleasant Township for a complaint of invasion of privacy.
Information received by Sheriff's Communications indicated that a male subject was reportedly on the property in violation of a protective order, the press release said. Upon the arrival of initial responding deputies, Slabaugh was allegedly located inside an outbuilding and identified as the subject of an active protective order.
During the course of the initial invasion of privacy investigation, Slabaugh allegedly fled from deputies on his motorcycle. A short high speed vehicle pursuit ensued westbound on C.R. 400N before turning north on C.R. 425W. Shortly after traveling north the chase ended with the motorcycle leaving the roadway and crashing south of Binkley Road.
Officers determined that the maroon 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by Slabaugh was traveling northbound on C.R. 425W at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a curve, causing the motorcycle to leave the east side of the road. The motorcycle continued in a northeasterly direction and overturned causing Slabaugh to be thrown from the motorcycle, police said.
Slabaugh was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and complained of shoulder pain. He was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center by Steuben County EMS in stable condition for treatment. Police said alcohol was believed to be a factor. Following medical treatment at the hospital, Slabaugh was booked into the Steuben County Jail on charges of Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement; Class A misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, invasion of privacy, unlawful carrying of a handgun, aggressive driving and operating a vehilce while intoxicated; and Class C misdemeanor reckless driving.
Slabaugh remained held without bond pending an initial court appearance, most likely today. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office. Assisting the Sheriff's Office at the crash scene were Angola Police, Angola Fire, and Steuben County EMS.
