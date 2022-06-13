ANGOLA — The following individuals were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Emily N. Beard, 33, of the 300 block of West Broad Street, arrested on Broad at Superior streets on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Cody M. Brock, 29, of the 00 block of Preston Street, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested on Lane 274 Crooked Lake on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Geoffrey B. Davis, 32, of the 5200 block of North C.R. 675N, Orland, arrested on S.R. 327 at U.S. 20 on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Shane A. Debolt, 44, of the 5600 block of North C.R. 450E, Churubusco, arrested on Harcourt Road at Wohlert Street on a fugitive warrant and misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior within the past 10 years and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Mareclino Diaz Lopez, 28, of the 400 block of North Washington Street, arrested in the 1000 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Shelee Guise, 50, of the 700 block of West Indiana Street, Edon, Ohio, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 350 mile marker on charges of misdemeanor possession of a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Ricky L. Harget, 49, of the 500 block of South Darling Street, arrested on C.R. 100N west of C.R. 200W on a charge of misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• David J. James, 44, of the 100 block of West C.R. 795N, Fremont, arrested at home on charges of felony intimidation and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, dealing marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kayden D. James, 21, of the 100 block of West C.R. 795N, Fremont, arrested at home on charges of misdemeanor dealing marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Esther Joseph, 27, of Florida, arrested in the 6900 block of North Old U.S. 27, Fremont, on a charge of felony battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
• Jacob G. L'Etoile, 21, of the 300 block of West 17th Street, Auburn, arrested on East Maumee Street at Clyde Avenue, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Brian W. McBride, 66, of the 7400 block of South Enterprise Drive, Hamilton, arrested at home on charges of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Ernest E. Mohley, 49, of the 400 block of East Deport Street, Butler, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Timothy R. Mullally, 40, of the 400 block of Edgewater Court, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 356 mile marker on charges of felony resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Wayne R. Nance Jr., 43, of the 4300 block of South C.R. 600E, Hamilton, arrested at home on a fugitive warrant.
• Ronald G. Richardson, 36, of the 600 block of Michigan Street, Reading, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 350 mile marker on charges of misdemeanor possession of a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana or hashish.
