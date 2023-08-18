Dismantled

The cornucopia landmark on a Decatur Road building in Fort Wayne has been removed to be “safely stored” by the owner of the property.

 LISA ESQUIVEL LONG

FORT WAYNE — When the cornucopia-topped Eavey’s supermarket on Decatur Road opened in 1957, Life Magazine called it the “world’s largest grocery.”

Later acquired by Scott’s and closed in 2009 as a grocery, the advertising horn of plenty has stood atop the building at 5300 Decatur Road as a south-side landmark.

