FORT WAYNE — When the cornucopia-topped Eavey’s supermarket on Decatur Road opened in 1957, Life Magazine called it the “world’s largest grocery.”
Later acquired by Scott’s and closed in 2009 as a grocery, the advertising horn of plenty has stood atop the building at 5300 Decatur Road as a south-side landmark.
On Thursday, it was dismantled. City Church Fort Wayne Inc., which has owned the property since 2020, decided to take it down to be “safely stored for future public display,” the church said in a news release. “A new home has yet to be determined, but (the church’s) hope is that it will stay on the south side of Fort Wayne.”
The current nearly 50-foot cornucopia, which would be lighted at night, replaced the deteriorated original in 1992.
“As a lifelong resident of Fort Wayne, I have great respect for the landmarks that have made Fort Wayne shine over the years,” Chris Freeman, lead pastor, said in the announcement. “The Cornucopia is one of those wonderful landmarks. We look forward to seeing it on display in a new location one day soon.”
The church has been meeting at The Summit on Rudisill Boulevard since 2018 and is continuing to grow. It has been working to renovate the Decatur Road building.
“As a church that has rented space in the south side of the city from our inception, we are excited to permanently plant roots in our community and bring new life to this facility as well,” Freeman said.
The church describes itself on its website as “We are a multi-ethnic, multi-economic, multi-generational community.”
