ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital announced on Friday the expansion of the hospital’s psychiatry service line to include adolescent therapy.
The adolescent counseling team will work alongside Cameron Psychiatry providers and consist of licensed mental health counselors and clinical social workers with credentials specific to youth therapy services.
“We are pleased to be able to provide this important service to our community,” said Sarah Hagen, the executive director of Cameron Medical Group, who will oversee the adolescent therapy team in addition to Cameron’s other providers. “Cameron Medical Group’s goal is to care for all patient needs, no matter how unique. Adolescents therapy services is a long-anticipated addition to our arsenal, helping to round out the care Cameron provides.”
Cameron will provide a safe space for children to find support, resolve conflicts, understand their feelings and develop solutions to problems.
Patients dealing with emotional and behavioral challenges, such as depression, anxiety, family issues, relationship concerns and stress, will have access to a variety of outpatient counseling treatment services tailored to fit their specific needs.
Cameron therapists will also work closely with patients’ families and caregivers by teaching parenting skills and methods to help adolescents continue practicing coping skills in daily life.
“Adolescent therapy can be a refuge for children who are dealing with complex or sensitive issues,” said Tricia Bowerman, licensed mental health counselor at Cameron Psychiatry. “This is a service that is not widely available to the northeast Indiana community, and we are so excited to provide personalized, community-based support to youth in need of therapy.”
Barbara Matchette, a licensed clinical social worker, joins Bowerman in providing youth counseling services. The adolescent therapy office will be located within Cameron Family Medicine, 1500 W. Maumee St. To be eligible for therapy, patients’ primary care physician must provide a patient referral to Cameron Psychiatry.
“Cameron is continually looking for ways to better serve our community,” said Angie Logan, CEO at Cameron. “The adolescent therapy team will help us do so by providing high-quality, community-based, individualized care to children in northeast Indiana.”
Cameron Psychiatry is now accepting adolescent patients 6 and older for adolescent therapy. To learn more about the services provided and how to qualify, visit the Cameron Psychiatry webpage.
For more information on Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, visit cameronmch.com or check its Facebook page, @CameronHospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.