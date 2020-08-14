Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Low 64F. E winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Low 64F. E winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%.