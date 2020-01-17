ANGOLA — Change is coming to Steuben County Community Foundation grant guidelines, with the goal of helping local nonprofits continue to dream big.
New guidelines will apply to all grant making as of July 1.
In a recent talk with local nonprofit leaders, Foundation Communications Director Joanna Ness urged folks to stay calm, that the changes would not have any impact on what they might apply for in the coming weeks.
These changes were motivated by the results of discussions with the local nonprofit community initiated by Foundation board members, Ness said.
The Foundation board looked at national and regional community foundations to review their processes for grant making and identify updates that would resonate with the needs of Steuben County nonprofits.
After a year of strategic planning, the SCCF board of directors voted to approve the new guidelines, which will apply to all grantmaking at SCCF as of July 1. In addition to more detailed guidance on eligibility, a key change in the new guidelines is the addition of a new cycle called Impact Grants, which will offer multi-year support and larger investments in programs that are innovative, collaborative, and sustainable.
“SCCF is excited to finally unveil one of the key components of our three year strategic plan. The SCCF board is always thinking about ways to maximize our donor dollars to make an impact in the community, and this update to our guidelines will help us continue to direct grant funding where it can make a difference,” said Jennifer Danic, president and CEO of Steuben County Community Foundation.
To prepare nonprofits for these changes, the Foundation’s Spring 2020 Nonprofit Capacity Building series is focused on workshops that will improve their applications. Nonprofits that wish to apply for an Impact Grant must send a representative of their organization to at least two of the five workshops offered by SCCF from February through June.
These guidelines will be presented along with special panel discussions at the Foundation’s first workshop of the series on Feb. 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Club Z in Trine University’s MTI Center.
Steuben County nonprofits are required to make reservations. Lunch will be available. Additional workshop dates and reservation links are available at steubenfoundation.org/nonprofit-events.
Grant guidelines can be downloaded on the SCCF website at steubenfoundation.org/grants.
