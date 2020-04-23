ANGOLA — The Adopt-A-Tree Festival continues this year in memory of Art Eberhardt.
The event, formerly held at Wing Haven Nature Preserve, will take on a socially distanced aspect this year to comply with current restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
On Saturday, May 2, people may drive through the Angola Parks Department office parking lot, 299 S. John St., to receive a free oak sapling, noon to 2 p.m.
First preference will be given to Metropolitan School District of Steuben County fifth-graders. MSD fifth-grade families are encouraged to visit the park office 11 a.m. to noon to pick up one of the saplings, which were purchased as part of an annual tree giveaway to students by the Angola Tree Board.
“In the past, we’ve warned them that the next year when they get to middle school, Paul Beckwith will ask them about their tree,” said Jim Shearer, a founder of the Adopt-A-Tree Festival along with Eberhardt.
Eberhardt served on the Angola Tree Board, as do Shearer and Beckwith, an Angola Middle School science teacher who leads an annual student Arbor Day tree planting, canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns that shuttered school buildings through the end of the school year.
The Adopt-A-Tree Festival has traditionally included picnicking, music, bird house building and the making of sticky suet for feeding the birds. Year after year, Eberhardt and his wife Marion would sit on blankets spread out on the grass near outbuildings at Wing Haven while their son-in-law Peter Martin played a dulcimer. Their daughter, Laurie, set up microscopes on a rustic table and invited children to study aquatic life from water samples taken from Gentian Lake.
Marion passed away in September 2010 at the age of 85. Art, a former Tri-State University professor, 94, died March 6.
“Art spent over half of a century advocating for environmental concerns. He and his wife Marion — to whom he consistently credited his environmental impact — have left a legacy of advocates,” said Brandy DePriest, director of Trine University’s Art Eberhardt Environmental and Community Outreach Center. “While we may never know their true reach, our campus and our community would not be likely to share such a strong connection without them.”
This is the 31st year for the Adopt-A-Tree Festival.
The name of the festival may have started with Marion, who made paper “adoption certificates,” rolled into tiny scrolls, for each person who took home a tree in 1990.
“That first year or two, we didn’t do anything but give trees,” recalls Shearer, who got involved after being asked by Eberhardt, a friend and fellow professor at Tri-State. Both attended the First Congregational United Church of Christ, and as each festival year came, more of their friends from the church and the college got involved. They included David Syler, Larry Samuelson, Dave Snyder and John Eddy, their families and a host of others.
Over the past 30 years, 10,980 tree starts have been given away.
At the inaugural Adopt-A-Tree Festival, 260 trees were adopted, including American chestnut from Samuelson’s property, flowering crabapple, flowering dogwood, scarlet oak, tulip, white cedar and white pine.
The goal has always been to have a variety that includes a flowering tree, an evergreen and other species. The tulip poplar, Indiana’s state tree, has been a common adopt-a-tree. Shearer recalls that at the first festival, Samuelson planted a poplar at Wing Haven. It is now around 40 feet tall.
“They really grow well once you get them started,” said Shearer.
Shearer has made it a habit to take a few trees of each variety given away each year and plant it at ACRES’ Brammall Preserve on East U.S. 20.
“One of them was a scarlet oak,” said Shearer. “It’s about 14 feet tall now.”
This year’s festival is hosted by the Angola Tree Board, Angola Parks and Recreation Department, the Art Eberhardt Environmental and Community Outreach Center and The Herald Republican.
