Saturday, Nov. 6
• Steuben County Lakes Council, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
Monday, Nov. 8
• Angola Plan Commission, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 5 p.m.
• Orland Town Council, Community Center, 9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland, 6:30 p.m.
• Clear Lake Board of Zoning Appeals, Town Hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Fremont, 7 p.m.
• Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, Multipurpose Room, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
• Steuben County Council, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
• Helmer Regional Sewage District, district offices, 7620 S. C.R. 969W, Helmer, 5:30 p.m.
• Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District, district offices, 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley, 6 p.m.
• Hamilton Recreation Board, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6 p.m.
• Lake George Regional Sewer District, district offices, 1040 Angola Road, Coldwater, Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
• Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, Multipurpose Room, 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.