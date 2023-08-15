PLEASANT LAKE — The Pleasant Lake Days festival took place this past weekend at the Steuben Township Community Park in Pleasant Lake.
The festival featured three parades and various activities for families and children including t-shirt decorating, live music and a car show. Food was provided by the Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church, Pleasant Lake Baptist Church and the Lions Club.
The evening on Saturday would also see food trucks arrive at the park, and a fireworks display later on after daylight hours.
Friday’s festivities only carried on through the evening, starting after typical working hours. Saturday would be an all day event, despite scattered showers throughout the day.
The parade on Saturday featured EMS, fire and police vehicles, old hot rods, trucks, a handful of floats and the Angola High School marching band. The people of Pleasant Lake would line Main Street to watch the procession parade through town before coming to an end at the park.
Live music would begin in the afternoon on Saturday, as families continued to trickle into the park from the parade. Mike Dougherty and his musical ensemble would perform first in the early afternoon, followed by the Tara Renee Band in the evening.
The car show would be hosted by North Wayne Cruise-In, an Angola-based organization that schedules and holds car shows in the Northeast Indiana area.
Pleasant Lake Days is planned to make a return again next summer. Information has yet to be released.
