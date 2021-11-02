ANGOLA — The holiday season has begun and what better way to jump-start that festive creativity than with the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours and Third Annual Wreath Auction?
For $30, a 36-inch wreath can be purchased either online at angolachamber.com or in person by visiting the Chamber office, 903 S. Wayne St., Suite 110, Angola, or by calling 665-3512.
“We can invoice you,” said Chamber Executive Director Julia Hewitt. “Wreaths are available for collection from the Chamber office, or we can deliver to your place of business if preferred.”
The wreaths are then decorated by individuals and businesses, returned and put up for auction.
Hosted by The Eclectic Room, 310 W. Wendell Jacob Ave., Angola, the wreaths will be up for auction from 5-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17. Online bidding will begin on Thursday, Nov. 11.
Members and nonmembers interested in attending the Business After Hours and wreath auction can register on the chamber’s website. Hors d’oeuvres will be served and a cash bar will be available.
“We are offering a variety of sponsorship options at this event,” said Hewitt. “These options include an event sponsor, food and beverage sponsor, awards sponsor and a wreath sponsor. ... Let’s celebrate the start of the holiday season in style.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.