Police arrest three
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are brought by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Robert P. Fortman Jr., 36, of the 700 block of Rigwood Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court and escape.
• Donald C. Guerrant, 21, of the 1300 block of St. Clair Street, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Timothy L. Moreland, 38, of the 600 block of East North Street, Kendallville, arrested in the 100 block of East Gale Street on a fugitive warrant.
