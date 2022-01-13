ANGOLA — Students, community members and local businesses will soon be gearing up for the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Career Fair on Feb. 2 at Angola High School.
“Everyone has been very supportive and very grateful for the opportunity to participate,” said Schauna Relue, MSD director of Curriculum and Instruction. “We’re very excited about that opportunity to bring potential employees to businesses that are very much seeking them.”
Resumes in hand, students will be able to tour more than 30 area businesses and sign up for job shadowing experiences that could lead to long-term employment.
While the fair is targeted at high school students, members of the general community will also be welcome to attend and explore local employment opportunities.
The career fair will open for students from 1-3 p.m. before opening for community members from 3:30-6 p.m.
“I will be surprised if we don’t have 40 or more than 40 businesses that we get,” said MSD Superintendent Matt Widenhoefer. “This is our opportunity to really kind of support our businesses and our local economic leaders within our community to try to work on those labor shortages and getting people jobs.”
The career fair is inspired in part by the new graduation requirements for Angola High School. Students must meet one requirement in each of the three graduation pathway categories: high school diploma, learn and demonstrate employability skills and postsecondary-ready competencies.
The career fair will help students find work-based learning experiences that can fulfill the employability skills category.
“This has got to be something for them to look forward to because not everybody is college-bound,” said MSD Board of Trustees member Becky Maggart. “They have a place to start, a stepping stone.”
This is not the first time Angola High School has hosted a career fair, but participation had dwindled over the years.
“It was not as focused on students in the past as community,” Relue said. “Now with the career pathways, we really have a need to get our students connected with businesses and have a solid vision for their future and then plan their coursework and work-based learning experiences around that. But we also wanted to make sure we still continued that community component.”
Angola High School students have traditionally learned how to make and tailor resumes as part of the English curriculum, and internship coordinators will visit the school to teach students about how to engage during a job shadowing experience prior to the career fair.
“They know what to expect; they know what questions to ask; and they have norms for how they will navigate the experience for the day,” Relue said. “Then we’ll be doing a similar meeting with our businesses who end up signing up to host job shadow students.”
So far, the district has brought on 36 businesses with a broad range of industries to appeal to multiple interests. Students will be encouraged to select at least three businesses to visit in advance, and job shadowing opportunities will be available for sophomores, juniors and seniors this spring.
Relue also hopes that seniors will be able to talk about permanent post-graduation employment opportunities and younger students will be able to pursue summer employment opportunities.
“We have a really wide range,” Relue said. “Our goal was to have representation from each of the career clusters so students really can see that there is a future for them here in Steuben County regardless of what they want to pursue.”
Current participating businesses include:
• Harold Chevrolet Buick Ford
• Steele Business Coaching
• 6 Autumns Food & Spirits
• The Mill Cafe
• Jimmy John’s
• Northern Lakes Nursing
• Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehab Center
• Brokaw Movie House
• Wagler and Associates
• Bowen Center
• Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
• R3 Composites
• Skariphos Consulting
• Northeastern Center
• E&B Paving
• Freedom Academy
• Larry’s Lock & Safe/Lakeland Electronics
• Bailey & Wood Mortgage Lender
• Miller Poultry
• Steven C. Mayer, Attorney at Law
• Republic Services
• Steuben County Council on Aging
• CME Corporation
• Panache SalonSpa
• McDonald’s
• U.S. Army
• Meijer (Angola)
• Koester Metals, Inc.
• Bon Appétit Management Company
• Work One
• Northcrest Apartments
• MSD of Steuben County
• Brightmark
• Vestil
• YMCA
• New Horizons
