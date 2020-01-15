ANGOLA — The Community Birdhouse Tree welcomes all branches of the community to join in a fundraiser that is also an environmental outreach.
Businesses, organizations and individuals are invited to build or purchase and decorate bird houses to be hung in the pocket park in the 200 block of East Maumee Street at the 100 block of North Martha Street. For individuals, a donation is suggested. Businesses and organizations are asked for a minimum donation of $25, with proceeds going to Angola Rotary to benefit children in need in Steuben County.
"It's just meant to be fun," said Everage. "This is a great opportunity."
The birdhouses could provide a unique, splashy advertisement, and an affordable one, too, noted Colleen Everage, a Rotarian and owner of the park that was first started by the First National Bank of Angola. There are crab apples, pines and other trees in the park that has matured over the years. It also is the beginnings of an urban habitat for birds.
People are encouraged to take pictures of themselves with their submissions and post them to the fundraiser's Facebook page.
Deadline for entry is Feb. 29. Birdhouses can be dropped off at Cahoots Coffee Cafe, Caleo Cafe, Everage Auto, the Steuben County Tourism Bureau office and Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, all in Angola.
All birdhouses will be hung professionally and will be in the running for the Best Birdhouse 2020 plaque.
During Wednesday's club meeting, Angola Rotary President Bobbi Grill showed two plain pine bird houses she purchased at a discount at the Angola Hobby Lobby. Other stores also sell birdhouses or kits for birdhouse assembly.
It could be a project for a family, giving children license to create and add their special touches something that could someday house a family of little bluebirds or wrens.
The birdhouses should be no bigger than 12 inches. No toxic materials are allowed.
A small ceremony is planned for Sunday, March 8 at 4 p.m., when the Best Birdhouse will be named.
Details are on Facebook at "Angola Community Birdhouse Tree," or by calling 668-9453.
