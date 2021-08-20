ANGOLA — Investigating a crime is like putting together the pieces of a puzzle.
Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Brian Walker and Indiana State Police Field Investigation Sgt. Robert Smith provided Angola Rotary members with some insight into the department’s crime scene investigation process, particularly in light of recent crimes.
With more than 20 years of experience with the Indiana State Police, Walker and Smith were invited to head the second installment of the service club’s 2021 Crime Scene Public Information series that began Aug. 4.
“What brought us here today, specifically, was the (Wilma) Ball homicide investigation. That is kind of where this topic of discussion generated from,” Walker said. “We cannot specifically comment on specific investigations in detail. Maybe in generality as it relates to our investigative process.”
Mrs. Ball was stabbed to death at her Lake James home on June 23. A former neighbor of Mrs. Ball, Matthew Roland Hoover, 29, Anderson, was arrested and charged with the crime the first week of August.
With the Ball homicide investigation, Smith said the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department contacted the Fort Wayne post of the Indiana State Police requesting its assistance.
Smith said it’s common for other law enforcement offices to request the assistance of the Indiana State Police because “we offer a lot of specific specialties.”
“Some smaller agencies will just ask us to complete the investigation because they don’t have the manpower or capabilities to do so,” Smith added. “It’s not a knock on them, they just don’t have specialized training like the Indiana State Police.”
Smith said the ISP Crime Scene Investigation Squad begins the investigation process by collecting evidence and taking relevant photos.
“After they have completed their investigation because they want the crime scene as is when they arrive that way there is no question,” Smith said.
Arriving at the scene with an open mind, Smith said detectives begin putting a puzzle together. The only issue for detectives is, they don’t know where all the pieces are, how they fit together, or the exact image those pieces will reveal.
Detectives start looking for those pieces by talking to neighbors, getting to know the neighborhood, examining the exterior of the property, or if not in a dwelling, the area in which the crime occurred; a process referred to as a neighborhood canvas.
Smith said as the detectives collect pieces to the puzzle, they either place them or set them aside in case the pieces fit with any collected later in the investigation.
“That’s what we’re doing,” he said. “We’re taking an event that has already occurred, and we’re going back to before the crime even happened and working our way forward to get a timeline of what took place.”
Once gathered, the evidence and pieces are examined by another unit of specifically trained ISP investigators.
“Any evidence that is collected by any state agency is examined in the regional laboratory in Fort Wayne,” Smith said.
Because the process by which detectives conduct crime scene investigations continues to undergo technological expansions, Walker said the State Police are building a new laboratory in Fort Wayne.
"We can no longer, capacity-wise, handle that work in Fort Wayne and have to ship it down to Indianapolis,” Walker said. “So now we are having a new lab and post built in Fort Wayne.”
Walker said the various units that make up the Indiana State Police are highly trained and educated professionals who work together, internally, as well externally with all federal, state and local agencies as well as citizens to correctly conduct any of its investigations.
The final installment of the Angola Rotary’s Crime Scene series — Defense; Do and Don’t: Office of the Sheriff — will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday in the Sutton’s Deli Banquet room, 160 N. Public Square, Angola. Those interested in attending the public presentation can purchase tickets at Sutton’s for $20; lunch is included in the ticket price.
Proceeds and donations received during the Angola Rotary’s 2021 Crime Scene series will be directed to the Angola Police Department and other Steuben County departments, for additional downtown security improvements.
Walker and Smith can be reached at the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post, 5811 Ellison Road, Fort Wayne, or by calling 800-522-0976 or 432-8661.
