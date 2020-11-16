ANGOLA — Downtown Angola is going to become even more festive this holiday season.
On Monday, the Steuben County Board of Commissioners approved some holiday lighting for the Steuben County Courthouse.
Commissioners approved a request by Angola Rotary to add icicle lights to the balcony above the front door of the Courthouse as well as a Christmas tree to be placed inside the cupola. The request was made by Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee, who was wearing his Angola Rotary hat at the meeting.
“I’m looking forward to seeing it from the street once it’s up,” Commissioner Lynne Liechty said of the tree.
Fee said a pre-lighted tree would be employed. It might be suspended from the ceiling of the cupola so it won’t take up much floor space.
Even though there’s limited traffic into the upper reaches of the Courthouse, Commissioner Jim Crowl said he wanted to make sure safety was a priority.
“The safety of people going up and down those stairs is extremely critical,” Crowl said.
“That’s a condition we can certainly deal with,” Fee said.
Last holiday season there were icicle lights around the balcony but they were solar powered and didn’t work that well and apparently had some trouble holding up to wind, Fee said.
Rotary will work with Courthouse maintenance to make the project a success.
