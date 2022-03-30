PLEASANT LAKE — A Steuben County Sheriff's deputy fired his weapon at a suspect he was chasing in an area on the east side of Pleasant Lake, but the man being apprehended was not hit following a vehicle chase Tuesday night.
Steuben County Sheriff R.J. Robinson said shortly after 7 p.m. a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle being driven by Jeremy W. Tuttle, 36, Pleasant Lake, in the area of C.R. 500S and C.R. 400W in rural Pleasant Lake.
The pursuit headed toward the town of Pleasant Lake and other officers were called in to assist.
The chase went through Pleasant Lake and ended when Tuttle crashed on Riley Square, near his residence, which is in the 4600 block of Southeast Riley Square.
Tuttle got out of his vehicle and allegedly ran into a nearby wooded area, police said.
During the foot chase, Deputy Zach Rowlands fired a single shot at the suspect, Robinson said. The bullet did not strike the suspect and no one was hurt.
When asked why a shot was fired, Robinson said he did not know and he hopes to learn the answer to that question following an investigation by Indiana State Police detectives, who Robinson called in to handle the case.
Rowlands has served nearly four years with the Steuben County Sheriff's Department.
Tuttle eventually was apprehended and arrested by Indiana State Police Trooper David Poe.
Tuttle was booked into the Steuben County Jail on charges of Level 5 felony resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended with a prior within the past 10 years.
His bail was set at $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.