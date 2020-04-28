ANGOLA — MidWest America Federal Credit Union will open its newest branch at 1409 N. Wayne St., will take place on Monday.
Located between Pizza Hut and Great Lakes Coffee, the Angola office will be MidWest America’s 16th location.
Crews have been busy working from the fall through the spring construction season to get the branch ready to open.
The new full-service facility will be led by Tammy Zarate, branch manager/mortgage specialist.
“We are excited to bring our services to Steuben County and make them more readily available for our current and future members,” Zarate said. “We welcome the opportunity to help individuals and families with their everyday financial needs and goals.”
MidWest America specializes in personal and business banking services as well as a full line of mortgage products that are locally serviced. Special limited-time offers will also be available only at the Angola location.
The Angola branch has three drive-up lanes and an ATM and will be open for drive-up service along with in-branch needs by appointment.
A grand opening celebration will be planned at a future date.
