ANGOLA — People from Steuben County and beyond are taking advantage of continued sales at Bike and Soul in downtown Angola.
In its fifth year, Bike and Soul is busier than ever, said owner Joe Hysong. While many bicycle shops in the region have closed during the coronavirus crisis, Bike and Soul remains open as part of a national trend encouraging bicycles for transportation.
"We ride the coattails of what is going on in the big cities," said Hysong.
In mid-March, as New York City became a hot zone for COVID-19 cases, Mayor Bill de Blasio urged city residents to consider biking as a social-distancing alternative to using public transit, says a March 20 article at bicycling.com. On March 22, de Blasio declared bike shops "essential businesses" in the city.
While many bike shops in Indiana and surrounding states have chosen to close or provide strictly repair services, Bike and Soul wanted to encourage people to consider bike travel.
Business doubled this March compared to last March.
"This April, it's really exploded," said Hysong.
The number of customers allowed in the store at one time is limited to comply with social distancing requirements. People are welcomed to call ahead at 665-8356 to order products, and the Bike and Soul staff will bring them outside.
Hysong said he'd had customers from as far away as Michigan and Fort Wayne.
He still has a limited number of indoor bike trainers in stock, a product that has sold out nationwide.
"Our community is continuing to invest in bike trails," said Hysong, who said he has frequently enjoyed the 8-mile ride from Angola to Pokagon State Park on Steuben County's multipurpose trail. With the campgrounds and park facilities currently closed, bike riders are greeted with serenity and some opportunities that may not have existed as the typical tourism season would be ramping up.
"Everybody's walking. Everybody's riding bicycles," said Hysong.
It's a great workout, he said, and good for one's mood as well.
"Nobody ever comes here sad," Hysong said with a grin, describing the exhilarated responses he gets from customers who take a test ride.
"They are always smiling," Hysong said.
In a tourism town, Bike and Soul has plenty of repeat customers.
"There's a lot of cycling up on Clear Lake," said Hysong.
He noted that along with the pleasure and fitness aspects of bicycle riding, there is impetus for people to make bicycle commuting a lifestyle that lasts after quarantines have ended.
"It's saves the world," Hysong stated.
Bicycling is much more environmentally friendly than passenger vehicles, foregoing fossil fuels and exhaust fumes that contribute to global warming. It is a trend that could extend beyond a crisis facing humanity to a solution for a cleaner, healthier world for future generations.
A popular quote attributed to Trek Blog sums up that sentiment:
"The bicycle is a simple solution to some of the world's most complicated problems.The bicycle is the most efficient form of human transportation. It can combat climate change, ease urban congestion, and build human fitness. It brings us together, yet allows us to escape. And it takes us places we would never see any other way."
German cities are redrawing road markings to create “pop-up” cycle lanes for the duration of the Covid-19 lockdown, as cyclists demand more space to physically distance on their commutes to work, said a Monday report in The Guardian.
According to an article Monday in Forbes, New Zealand has become the first country to provide funding to make "tactical urbanism" into official government policy during the coronavirus pandemic. The process widens sidewalks and repurposes roads to provide dedicated bicycle lanes.
