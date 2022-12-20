ANGOLA — Angola Common Council passed an agreement between the city and Downtown Angola Coalition to partner with Angola’s Main Street organization.
The approval came following a presentation by Indiana Main Street Senior Program Manager Abby Huff.
“The Main Street America network brings together thousands of passionate local leaders who contribute their time, energy and ideas to building more vibrant and sustainable communities,” said Huff, opening her speech.
MOU approved
A memorandum of understand between the city and Angola Main Street will put the executive director in the employ of the city. It is believed Angola is the first community to have such an arrangement in Indiana.
One of the Main Street accomplishments, she continued, was that it made people aware of what the value of downtown was in terms of its business value for the community and for the local entrepreneurs that had been “the backbone of the American economy” for years.
“I know that whether it’s in the furthest rural corner of the country to a commercial district right in the heart of Chicago, there are men and women with desires to open their own business,” said Huff.
She said what Main Street was doing for those businesses was that it was helping to create the environment in which those businesses were a little bit easier to get up off the ground and were more likely to succeed, and where great ideas were nurtured and the communities got to appreciate the value of local.
Main Street detailed
“The Main Street America network knows how to encourage these pioneering businesses and how to create the environment to help them prosper,” said Huff. “Main Streets are once again the incubators of small business and the launching pad as entrepreneurs.”
In her presentation Huff further focused on the Main Street guiding principles, roles and responsibilities, and what it takes a local Main Street to be successful. Huff mentioned that the National Main Street Center was established as a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation in 1980.
With time the initiative transformed into a community-based group that offered revitalization initiatives with a practical, adaptable framework for downtown transformation that can be easily tailored to the local conditions.
The organization gradually developed a four-points approach of combining economic vitality, design, organization, and promotion of the market district’s assets through storytelling and supporting buy-local experiences.
“The four-point approach is extraordinarily important because it provides people with a path that they can adapt to their particular needs,” said Huff.
Economic vitality of this four-point approach includes building a diverse economic base, catalyzing new smart investments, and cultivating a strong entrepreneurship.
Design and organization tracks focus on creating an inviting and inclusive atmosphere, celebrating historic character, and fostering accessible people-centered public spaces, as well as building leadership and organizational capacity and ensuring a broad community engagement.
Huff also said it was important to highlight some common misconceptions about Main Street. She said that despite having a busy event schedule, Main Street programs are not the local party planners, and although grants were made available through the program, it was not created as a grant initiative.
“They want this long-term community-driven, place-based, people-focused revitalization strategies,” said Huff.
She also mentioned that Main Street programs were not the same with the economic development corporations and chambers of commerce but were aimed more at becoming community liaisons and creating room to work collaboratively.
Huff further explained the differences between three types of Main Street organization types, and they are Downtown Affiliate Network, Indiana Accredited Main Street, and Nationally Accredited Main Street.
Common Council member Dave Olson asked what the benefit for the city was of being a nationally accredited Main Street, and Huff explained that it involved more funding and networking opportunities.
“Main Street at its core is about creating a plan for the future,” said Huff.
