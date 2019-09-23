INDIANAPOLIS —After seeing significant increases in July, all of the area four counties saw declines in unemployment rates in August.
Meanwhile, all of Indiana's counties are at full employment, meaning they were all less than 5% in August, said Rachel Blakeman, director of the Community Research Institute at Purdue Fort Wayne.
Indiana’s unemployment rate continues to drop, hitting 3.3% for August and remains lower than the national rate of 3.7%. The last time Indiana's unemployment rate was at 3.3% was February 2018. In northeast Indiana, the unemployment rate is 3.2%, Blakeman said.
Locally, Steuben County continued to lead the way with the lowest unemployment rate in August, 2.6%, which was tied for the 10th lowest in the state. DeKalb and LaGrange counties came in with 2.7%, which was a tie for 14th lowest in the state. Noble County's rate of 3.0% brought it in the lowest half of the state.
"Our local numbers aren’t seasonally adjusted like they are at the state and national level to level out the inherent seasonal ups and downs," Blakeman said.
All four counties saw their unemployment rates shoot up in their July over June comparisons, but that dropped back down in August.
In the Fort Wayne Metropolitan Statistical Area, which covers Allen, Wells and Whitley counties, there was a increase of more than 5,000 people compared to August 2018.
The monthly unemployment rate is a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.
Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of 2,135 over the previous month. This was a result of a decrease of 4,260 unemployed residents and an increase of 2,125 employed residents. Indiana's total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.38 million, and the state’s 64.6% labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 63.2%.
Additionally, this month had the lowest unemployment insurance claims in the reference week in 2019.
