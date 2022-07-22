CROOKED LAKE — Fallen records, community support and unique winning plans, the Steuben County 4-H livestock auction surpassed $80k on Thursday.
Nearly 200 4-H members brought various animals into the bidding arena for the 2022 auction. Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion animals brought up the bids with select other animals doing the same throughout the day.
The Fremont American Legion has been a supporter of the auction for numerous years and are hopeful to continue supporting it for years to come.
“The auction is a wonderful thing and the Legion is proud to support it. Youth are the future of our county and we are grateful to help them out,” said Commander Tom Hamilton. “We look to try and buy the underdog things, things that didn’t really ribbon or that no one else is looking to buy. There is lots of work that goes into showing these animals and we want to recognize that work.”
One of Hamilton’s purchases was Ian Allen’s Grand Champion fryer rabbits.
Once the money is in the hands of the exhibitor, it’s spent in several different fashions. For one family in particular, the Bachelors, the money earned goes toward their college education savings.
“I have two years until college, but I don’t know where I want to go yet. I go to Prairie Heights High School right now,” said Chase Bachelor.
Chase received a $7,500 bid on his Reserve Grand Champion started calf. The started calf bidding record from 2021 still stands at $8,625 for Caylee Bachelor’s Grand Champion.
The family of three 4-Hers splits the winning bids three ways, regardless of who the exhibitor was. The Bachelor siblings’ parents participated in 4-H when they were young and the tradition has continued.
“My parents grew up in 4-H and so we’ve always had cows and I’ve always showed them,” Chase said.
Although college funds and reinvesting in the following year’s project are widely popular ways of spending the bidding money, Emily Baldwin put the money toward her passion. When Baldwin entered Rensch Hall, the auctioneer announced her plans for the winning bid: half would be donated to the Steuben County Cancer Center.
“It’s part of my passion to help people,” Baldwin said. “This is my first time donating part of the money, but I’ve been in 4-H for five years. I’ve shown rabbits all five years, calves for four and in my third year I showed steer.”
A personal connection helped to inspire her to donate as her grandpa had cancer and her mother serves on the board. Baldwin took home a $350 consignment bid with her started calf and looks to donate the winning bid again next year.
“I want to thank everyone who has helped me and supported me,” Baldwin said.
Two records fell during the fair’s livestock auction as well. Olivia Boots’ Grand Champion dairy feeder steer beat Trevor Craig’s 2018 record. Craig brought in a $3,570 bid, while Boots surpassed the amount by almost $1,000 with a final bid coming in at $4,500.
To fully round out the auction, the final 194th exhibitor held a Reserve Grand Champion market goose. Ransom Curey set the new record for geese at $1,600, just $50 more than Tysen Hunt’s 2013 record of $1,550.
In 2021, four records fell, but the longest standing record for Matthew Hazekamp’s broiler and roaster in 2007 remains. All records can be viewed in Rensch Hall on the Steuben County 4-H Fairgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.