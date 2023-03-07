Two people arrested
ANGOLA — The following two individuals were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers on Monday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Joel G. Alvarez, 27, of the 600 block of East Wendell Jacob Avenue, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Jean R. Massok, 23, of the 1200 block of Mount Olive, Formey Texas, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging a felony probation violation.
