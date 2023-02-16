Pilot Travel Center in Fremont, Indiana Celebrates Remodel as Part of
$1 Billion ‘New Horizons’ Initiative
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (February 7, 2022) – The Pilot travel center in Fremont, IN is ready to welcome travelers with a fully refreshed look and new amenities. The renovations are part of Pilot Company’s nationwide initiative, called New Horizons, to invest $1 billion in remodeling its stores to upgrade the experience for team members and guests, and prepare for the future of travel. Additionally, Pilot Company is donating $10,000 to the local school district as part of its commitment to giving back.
As part of the store’s complete overhaul from curb to counter, the Pilot travel center located at 6900 Old. U.S. 27 features:
• Remodeled and expanded restrooms and showers to improve the guest experience
• New kitchen to serve guests their favorite food items
• Newly added deli with grab-and-go options for made-in-house pizza, burgers, homestyle meals, salads, sandwiches, soup and hot and cold snacks
• Expanded beverage selection
• Wendy’s remodel
• Four new self-checkouts for a quicker shopping experience
• New breakroom for a better team member experience
• Refreshed public laundry facility
“We are excited to showcase our newly updated travel center with the Fremont community and the travelers we serve every day,” said Allison Cornish, VP of Store Modernization at Pilot Company. “We continue to listen to our guest’s feedback and strive to make their travel experiences easier and more enjoyable.”
The New Horizons initiative is a three-year project to fully remodel more than 400 Pilot and Flying J travel centers and marks the company’s most significant investment in store modernization to date. In honor of this initiative and the company’s long history of giving back to its local communities, Pilot Company is donating $10,000 to Fremont Community Schools for its Solar Transportation Program.
To celebrate the newly completed remodel, Pilot Company is offering a 25% discount on food and beverage at the Pilot travel center in Fremont through February 26, 2023. To receive the one-time-use offer, enter promo code “PFJFeb” in the myRewards Plus app and present your myRewards card, barcode in the myRewards Plus app, or phone number associated with your myRewards account at the time of purchase.*
