KENDALLVILLE — Authorities believe a passenger car had drifted out of its legal lane of travel before striking a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon on Angling Road, according to a news release from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.
Raymond J. Fleck, 64, of Rome City, who had been riding a 1954 Harley Davidson motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Through witness statements and evidence collected at the scene, a 2016 Chrysler 200, driven by John M. Kay, 33, of Wolcottville, was traveling south on Angling Road,” the news release said. “The vehicle was left of the center of the roadway while going around a curve and struck a motorcycle that was traveling northbound.”
Fleck’s motorcycle was in its legal lane of travel at the time of the crash, police said.
The crash occurred in the 8300 block of Angling Road at approximately 2:06 p.m., according to the news release.
Kay was taken to Parkview Noble Hospital for chemical tests. This incident is still under investigation by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department and the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office.
Agencies assisting the Noble County Sheriff’s Department were the Kendallville Police Department, Kendallville Fire Department, Rome City PD, Noble County EMS and the Indiana State Police.
