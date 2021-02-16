ANGOLA — As is often the case, Monday’s and Tuesday’s snowfall in northeast Indiana varied greatly.
Nonetheless, the storm that started Monday and continued overnight into Tuesday did pack a punch.
Based on amateur reports from volunteers, there were depths ranging from 5-8 inches reported in the four-county area while official data told a different story.
At the Angola station operating by weather observer Tim Tyler, 9.2 inches of snow were recorded as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. In Fort Wayne, the total was 14.5 inches.
While some television stations were reporting Fort Wayne’s snowfall total as a record, it was actually an inch shy of the record set in 2014 when 15.6 inches was recorded, said climate data from the National Weather Service.
Angola’s record for the date will be tough to beat and this year didn’t come close. That was 25.9 inches recorded on Feb. 16 in 1982, the year where the total snow accumulation for the year was nearly 80 inches and led to the St. Patrick’s Day flooding in March when a rain event led to a massive snow melt.
The winter storm was not kind to much of Indiana. A foot and a half of snow was recorded in parts of northwestern Indiana, while a large swath of the state received between 6-8 inches of snow, creating hazardous road conditions.
Students across the four-county area either had e-learning days or a traditional snow day.
Valparaiso residents awoke Tuesday to 18 inches of new snowfall, while Lake Station and Porter, also in northwestern Indiana, reported nearly 14 inches of snow, the National Weather Service said.
Much of central, eastern, northeastern Indiana and parts of southwestern Indiana received between 6 inches and 8 inches of snow, with some areas reporting higher amounts. Lesser accumulations were reported across most of southern and southeastern Indiana.
Across the area, a variety of travel advisories were issued late Monday and Tuesday in hopes of keeping motorists off the roads and allow plows to clear the snow.
Police agencies were kept busy with a variety of calls that were snow related.
The Indiana State Police District 22, which covers northeast Indiana, from Monday night through noon Tuesday reported more than 100 calls that were weather related, said Sgt. Brian Walker. That included 58 motorists assists, 17 property damage accidents, five personal injury accidents and 52 slide offs.
Some businesses did not open on Tuesday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
