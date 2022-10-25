Police arrest three
ANGOLA — These people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by police officers on Monday and Tuesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Rick Burnworth, 47, of the 400 block of West Monroe Street, Andrews, arrested on S.R. 120 west of S.R. 127, Fremont, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and a fugitive warrant.
• Jesse D. Powell, 31, of the 2400 block of C.R. 50, Auburn, arrested on C.R.W north of Sycamore Beach Road, on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Corey D. Seafolk, 34, of the 2000 block of South C.R. 800W, Hudson, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.