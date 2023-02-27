ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of Trustees added a new member, Tom Caswell.
He joins the board after Brad Gardner did not seek re-election to a third term to fill its District 2 seat.
Caswell said that quality of education, return on investments, athletics quality, and students’ safety were among his priorities in the new position.
“I am running because I want to make sure that prioritizing taxpayers’ dollars is the most important,” said Caswell. “I believe that we need to invest in our school district to bring new additional revenues.”
In addition, he said that as he had two children who are students at MSD, he emphasized the quality of education through the employment of the best educators.
Caswell explained that he had an intention of joining the MSD school board as he wanted to be able to be a part of the decision-making process in this sphere. Caswell said he ran in 2020 for an open seat against Cory Archbold, but lost.
This time, said Caswell, Gardner did not want to be re-elected, and Caswell submitted the paperwork in time, and the school board nominated Caswell to replace Gardner.
Caswell said that two of his children who are currently at Angola High School — a freshman and a junior — both are athletes, and that was why he was aware of how sports influenced overall student success at school.
“I think athletics are the extension of the classroom,” said Caswell. “You learn a lot from athletics — teamwork, dealing with adversity.”
He added that athletics, as well as other clubs, keeps students involved in school and positively affects students’ graduation rates. To ensure better quality of sport education, said Caswell, he intended to keep the quality of the school facilities up to date and continue to invest in them.
Caswell gave positive feedback on the construction of a new football field and said he was hoping construction projects would continue to be one of the district priorities, and in the future a new gym could be constructed to host events, such as sectional contests, to raise additional revenues for the district.
Caswell noted that students’ safety was another priority for him, and that he aligned with the district policy of keeping the schools as a safe environment for the students through hiring two School Resource Officers and making sure protocols are in place for getting the students inside the school buildings.
“Making sure that our students are safe when they are at school, and also making sure that they are safe when they return home from school,” said Caswell.
In addition, said Caswell, he said one of his priorities in his new position was to make sure that the benefits from the taxpayers’ dollars were maximized through prioritizing where the money is sent so that the district had a good return on investments.
“I think that there needs to be a lot of oversight to make sure that we spend the money correctly, so that’s what I bring to the table,” said Caswell.
He noted that the district also has a great board that is working on the same things overseeing the district functions. Caswell said he graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University Fort Wayne, and with a master’s degree from Indiana Tech, and he has been working for a UPS engineering group for the last few decades.
“I had been around a lot of different communities, a lot of different businesses,” said Caswell. “And I think that qualifies me to oversee a lot of stuff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.