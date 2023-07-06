Angola Balloons Aloft Schedule ANGOLA — Angola Balloons Aloft has released the 2023 schedule. All events take place at Angola High School, 350 S. John McBride Ave., weather permitting.
Friday, July 7
7 a.m. Media Flight 4-7 p.m. Paid helicopter rides 4-9 p.m. Antique Tractor Show 4-9 p.m. Kid’s fun zone, food and free archery tag 6 p.m. Opening Ceremonies 7 p.m. Fun flight, Competition and Special Shapes Flights Twilight Hot Air Balloon Illumination
Saturday, July 8
7 a.m. Competition Flight 7-10 a.m. Pancake Breakfast by Angola Band Boosters 8:30-10 a.m. Classic Car Show 8:30-10 a.m. Music by Retro Radio 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Paid Helicopter Rides 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Antique Tractor Show 11 a.m.-noon Strongman John Bruney Noon-1:30 p.m. Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehab demo Noon-9 p.m. Kid’s fun zone, Archery Tag and food 12:30-1:45 Music by Sean Elsten 2:30-3:45 p.m. Music by Above The Fold 3:30 p.m. Classic car show returns and static car displays 4-5:30 p.m. Music by the Channel Cats 4:30-5:30 p.m. Meet the balloon pilots and trading cards 7 p.m. Competition Flight and Special Shapes Twilight Hot air balloon illumination
Sunday, July 9
7 a.m. Competition Flight
ANGOLA — There’s only one person that can bring the moon and stars to a clear day sky.
Janet Lutkus is once again returning to Angola Balloons Aloft on Friday and Saturday.
The veteran pilot will celebrate her 14th year as a participant in one of Steuben County’s biggest events. With her balloon Goodnight Gracie, Lutkus is excited to return to northeast Indiana.
Attendees in previous years might remember her from her original balloon Moonlight Sonata, which she brought to the event’s first six years of operation.
Both Goodnight Gracie and Moonlight Sonata have unique patchwork that incorporates the moon, stars, some planets and more. Lutkus’s daughter helped to design her newer balloon.
The pilot is from Medina, Ohio, and during her time in the profession, has grown to love the scenic views offered by Steuben County.
“I always enjoy the flying area. It’s a really nice flying area and the community is so welcoming. I like the people who, the organizers, they do a really nice job and everything. I just really like this event a lot, it’s one of my favorites,” Lutkus said.
She noted the unique experiences she has gained from enjoying the scenic views in the county that’s home to more than 101 lakes. Even moreso, area landowners year after year welcome the pilot with open arms.
“That’s just a beautiful sight from the area. It’s an easy flying area; many, many places to land, to take off. We never, ever have an issue with land owners or anything. It’s just a really nice flying area,” Lutkus said.
Lutkus is the only veteran pilot to have flown in Balloons Aloft, all 13, and soon to be 14, years. Phil Clinger, the competition director, is the only other pilot to have participated in and volunteered for the event each year.
There are a total of 11 other pilots that have flown in the northeast Indiana event for a decade or more, seven of whom will return again this year: Ken Myer, Shawn Raya, Larry Coan, Deven Cook, Rick Kerber, Wayne Warren and Steve Sitko.
As she reflected on the event throughout the years, Lutkus explained that since the event’s move from the Tri-State Steuben County Municipal Airport to Angola High School, the scenery from up in the clouds has changed.
One thing is for certain though: Balloons Aloft has been growing. From the crowds to the pilots, the event has continued to be a favorite in the region.
“I feel like it has grown. There’s many more pilots from different areas. I think because of the word of mouth, it’s just getting popular from us talking about it to other pilots and then they want to join in and everything,” Lutkus said.
This year’s Balloons Aloft will welcome 34 pilots and 35 different balloons, with one pilot bringing two. The intriguing special shaped balloons are in the forms of a fish, an astronaut, a vampire, a dragon, a pig and a seal.
Pilots are tasked with knowing precisely how their specific balloons will react to different weather conditions. Lutkus experienced this learning curve firsthand when she switched to Goodnight Gracie, a racer balloon.
“They fly differently. With the racer balloon, the only way we can steer them is with different wind directions. So, if you know you have to get up through a sheer that was going in a different direction than you wanted to go, you could go through it quicker because of the streamlined shape,” Lutkus said.
The pilot’s original balloon, Moonlight Sonata, was a round balloon, which handles differently than racers.
“(As) opposed to a round balloon that really holds on to any wind direction or whatever that you have, it takes longer for you to get out of that,” Lutkus said.
While Lutkus enjoys flying, it’s her passion for sharing the sport with others that she loves most, especially at Balloons Aloft.
“To be able to share it (flying balloons) with the community and share it with other people,” Lutkus said. “The comradery between balloon pilots that come there, and interacting with the community and just flying the areas, I just love it all.”
Come see Lutkus and Goodnight Gracie at the 14th annual Angola Balloons Aloft, taking place at Angola High School, 350 S. John McBride Ave. Parking is free and is available in a section of the field east of the school and at Ryan Park Elementary.
Visitors are also encouraged to park at Commons Park and take the paved trail to Angola Middle School. Handicapped parking is available at the baseball fields between Angola High School and Ryan Park Elementary with golf cart shuttles taking patrons to the event’s main location.
For a full schedule of events, visit angolaballoonsaloft.com and for the most up-to-date information on flights and weather check their Facebook page at Angola Balloons Aloft. The original published schedule appears with this story, but it is subject to change due to the weather.
