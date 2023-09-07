ANGOLA — The city’s Board of Public Works and Safety declined a request from the Indiana Department of Transportation to provide water and sewer utility connections to the Pigeon Creek Rest Stop on Tuesday.
“We have been approached by INDOT to allow city water and sewer connections to the Pigeon Creek Welcome Center,” said Angola City Engineer Amanda Cope.
She said that the facility is located on Interstate 69 about four miles south of city limits. The center is looking into running a 12-inch water main and a 4-inch sanitary force main to their premises.
Cope drew the board’s attention to the fact that “if anytime anything would connect into this pipe, it would become the city’s to maintain.”
For that reason, from an engineering and utility aspect, Cope said, she did not feel it would be a very beneficial connection for the city.
The growth along the I-69 corridor going to the south and on the west side of the road is very limited, Cope said, and the usage of the welcome center is very low. According to the study conducted by the facility, the average water usage there is 1,600 gallons a day.
“Just to put that in perspective, the amount of water that will sit in the pipe from the city limits to the Welcome Center is around 120,000 gallons,” she said.
It means that it takes 75 days for all the water that left the city to reach the welcome center, which creates concerns about water quality and water maintenance that will be the responsibility of the city should the pipes be installed, said Cope.
She added that she spoke to Angola Water Department Superintendent Tom Selman, and he confirmed it would be the city’s responsibility to maintain those four miles of pipes, and that it would be a burden for the department.
Selman said he got in touch with Indiana Department of Environmental Management, and they concurred with him on the idea that it would be very hard to maintain the water quality for 75 days as the chemistry of water changes over time, and it can gain harmful by-products.
“I like my water to all be used within two days that it’s been treated,” said Selman.
He added that in addition to the four miles from the city limits to the welcome center the water would also need to be transported for a few miles from the treatment plant to the city limits.
It was not that they did not want to help, but it did not make sense to spend the resources in an inadequate way, said Selman. However, the final decision was for the Board of Works.
“It’s before the board because it’s an entity outside of the city limits, so the Board of Works has the authority to make that decision,” said Cope.
Before the vote, Mayor Richard Hickman said he talked to the mayor of a community in a similar situation. For that community a similar plan works a little better because of development in the area.
Hickman said that if the project was on the other side of the community, the city might be in a better position to accept the offer, but it would still take a long time to work the project out.
