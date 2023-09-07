Pigeon Creek Rest Stop

Pictured is the Pigeon Creek Welcome Center on Interstate 69, just south of Angola. The Angola Board of Public Works and Safety has declined a request from the Indiana Department of Transportation to provide sewer and water to the facility.

ANGOLA — The city’s Board of Public Works and Safety declined a request from the Indiana Department of Transportation to provide water and sewer utility connections to the Pigeon Creek Rest Stop on Tuesday.

“We have been approached by INDOT to allow city water and sewer connections to the Pigeon Creek Welcome Center,” said Angola City Engineer Amanda Cope.

