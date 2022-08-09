ANGOLA — The Crooked Lake Sandbar Music Fest donates all proceeds from the event to the Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
And the Shelter received a big surprise on Saturday.
Jeb and Deb Bartley, owners of Crush Entertainment, Fort Wayne, broke their previous record in donations collected for the Humane Shelter. This year the Bartley’s donated $23,000 to the humane shelter topping their last year’s donation of about $17,000.
“We just started small. The sponsors all started from the lake themselves. Some people, business owners, on the lake said, ‘well, we'll help sponsor it.’ Then we just started reaching out to local companies here and then it just kept getting bigger and bigger,” said Jeb. “Now it's the second largest music festival out in the water in the US. and we get over 350 bands every year who want to perform here. So we've narrowed that down to 12 and we just have a good group of people that helped with finding sponsorships and volunteers.”
The Humane Shelter board members were speechless when Jeb turned the check around and presented them with the $23,000. There was an overwhelming happiness coming from the shelter and the teary eyed staff.
“Every year they donate a check to the shelter and it has grown exponentially every year. They have just been so great!,” said Anne Jacquay, vice president on the Humane Shelter board.
In the last nine years Crush Entertainment has donated more than $100,000 to the Humane Shelter from the proceeds collected at the Crooked Lake sandbar.
They are hoping to be able to donate even more next year in the 10-year anniversary of the Crooked Lake Music Fest. The event is completely free every year and all money is raised through donations, sponsorships and merchandise.
