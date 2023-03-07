ANGOLA — The Angola Common Council approved a Master Service Agreement between the city and Sondhi Solutions, LLC for managing the city information technology and cybersecurity services.
The agreement calls for a fixed price of $7,347 for onboarding and a monthly recurring cost of $22,263.
Council member Dave Martin invited the representative of the city former IT and cybersecurity provider Corsica Technologies for the discussion. Bryan Harmison, chief executive officer of Corsica, addressed the issues that led to the city switching to another provider.
“As the mayor pointed out in his State of the City address last Council meeting the city has been protected from millions of cyber threats each month and Corsica is who has been delivering the services successfully and protecting the city for the last six years,” said Harmison.
He further mentioned that the feedback that he received recently indicated that there were complaints about their service. Harmison mentioned that their company was not made aware of those complaints earlier through their customer service review or regular meetings with the IT staff at the city.
Consequently, Harmison asked for time for Corsica Technologies to resolve these concerns and pointed out that their company was committed to maintaining other customers in this area, such as Cameron Memorial Community Hospital.
At that same time, Harmison said, regardless of the city's decision, they will work on ensuring as smooth as possible transition to another provider for Angola.
Jeff Roeder, director of external affairs at Sondhi Solutions, who took the floor after Harmison, also promised to ensure a smooth transition.
The Common Council also approved the proposal for professional services for sanitary sewer rehabilitation with Wessler Engineering for the amount of $31,500. It also approved an order for chloride and mercury variance annual report presentation with Commonwealth Engineers Inc. for $20,000.
A contract letter with standard terms and conditions for Poka-Bache Connection Trail project with VS Engineering Inc. for $150,700 was also approved at the meeting.
City Engineer Amanda Cope said that the agreement was intended to finish the city’s portion of the Poka-Bache Trail.
“The mayor and I looked at this last year and put it off to this year, so basically, we will, I don’t want to say ahead, but we will be ahead of the visionary trail, and what everyone else is trying to do, we will get our portion,” said Cope.
Opening the council meeting the mayor also thanked all the relevant city departments and NIPSCO for helping mitigate the consequences of the recent inclement weather.
The mayor also expressed his condolences on the occasion of the death of former building commissioner Lyn Hutchins, who recently passed.
Hickman said that Hutchins did a great service to the community and loved it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.