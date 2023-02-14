The year-over-year inflation rate for January 2023 compared to January 2022 in the Midwest stayed steady at 6%, which was as in December, while nationally the inflation rate was 6.4%, according to the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute.
Rachel Blakeman, director of the institute, on Feb. 14 noted:
• Both the nation and Midwest saw prices jump 0.8% between December and January, which is concerning to show that month-over-month inflation hasn’t reversed, i.e. things are getting more expensive every 30 days or so
• The vast majority of items tracked showed a month-over-month increase, including a 7.1% increase for Midwestern gasoline, compared to 3.2% for the United States;
• Small relief for natural gas: down 2.4% for the Midwest between December and January compared to a 6.6% increase nationally;
• Food and beverage costs are still high year over year: 10.8% for the Midwest compared to 9.9% nationally;
• Food at home (groceries): up 11.9% year over year and 0.9% month over month in the Midwest; and
• Food away from home: up 9.5% year over year and 0.4% month over month in the Midwest.
“We are starting to see 'sticky' prices showing that while inflation has cooled compared to say 6 or 8 months ago, prices are remaining stubbornly high, especially for key items like food and energy,” Blakeman said. “I think anyone who was optimistic that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate increases would slow or even reverse in the coming months can put that idea to rest for the time being based on these new CPI numbers, meaning we remain in that unpleasant position of both expensive goods and services and expensive money when it comes to borrowing.”
See the full report on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics website at bls.gov/regions/midwest/cpi-summary/ro5xg01a.htm.
