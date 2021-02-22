ANGOLA — They’re calling them the electric cavalry.
Steuben County REMC is one of eight Indiana electric cooperative crews and around 900 mutual aid linemen to assist with the power restoration effort in Virginia after ice storms moved through the state in the last week.
The area’s electric distribution system sustained major damage.
Two Steuben County REMC linemen with a bucket truck arrived Friday at Southside Electric Cooperative in Crewe, Virginia, to assist in the power recovery effort after nearly half of the electric distribution cooperative’s members were left without electricity.
Some of the cooperative’s membership has been without power an extended period.
Electric co-ops across the nation operate on The Seven Cooperatives Principals, including Cooperation Among Cooperatives. This principal gives cooperatives much needed strength in unprecedented weather.
“As a cooperative we have always taken great pride in being able to provide assistance to our fellow cooperatives”, said Kevin Keiser, CEO of Steuben County REMC. “Our lineman are highly skilled and dedicated individuals willing to do what it takes to restore service, both locally and nationally, when the need arises.”
A significant force of rural electric cooperative workers are in Virginia helping out, and on social media they have been called the electric cavalry that have come in to save the day.
Because the national network of transmission and distribution infrastructure owned by electric cooperatives has been built to federal standards, line crews from any American electric cooperative can arrive on the scene ready to provide support, secure in their knowledge of the system’s engineering.
“Every cooperative in the Indiana electric cooperative family is an integral part of a state and national network of hundreds of fellow cooperatives,” said Jon Elkins, vice president of safety, training and compliance for Indiana Electric Cooperatives. “It is incumbent upon us to work together and help one another in times of disaster, to make sure our power delivery systems are repaired as quickly, safely and cost-effectively as possible.”
Regardless of the circumstance, it is important to remember safety around downed power lines. Always assume a downed power line is still energized. If you see a downed line, stay away and contact your electric utility. Additionally, stay away from limbs or trees in contact with downed lines because they can be conductors of electricity
