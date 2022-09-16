ANGOLA — The boys who built Pokagon and an endangered turtle will be the focus of two programs today at Pokagon State Park.
At 11 a.m. a program will be presented on the legacy of Pokagon’s Civilian Conservation Corps Co. 556 that made the park into what it is today. At 2 p.m. visitors will get a chance to learn about the state endangered species of northern Indiana’s Blanding’s Turtle, and what they can to help preserve the species. All the programs are free.
“Everybody likes turtles, and this time of year the turtles’ eggs that were laid late spring-early summer are starting to hatch, and a lot of people are starting to see a lot more turtles (passing) boats, and in the rivers, and lakes, and ponds, and on beaches,” said Beth Parker, seasonal interpreter at Pokagon State Park.
Parker said that the hatching season was one of the reasons why the Nature Center decided to make a lecture about Blanding’s Turtles. The lecture will also discuss conservation and other issues facing the turtles.
“They are state endangered species,” said Parker. “They are on decline.”
She said that they have one Blanding Turtle that they are taking care of at the Nature Center, and during the lecture people will get a chance to “to see it, and touch it, and look at it up close.” The event will last about an hour.
Saturday’s earlier program on Pokagon’s CCC starting 11 a.m. will focus on “forgotten men” that joined CCC, and what they did in Pokagon State Park. The lecture, just like the lecture on turtles, will be given by Interpretative Naturalist Nicky Ball.
Parker said the CCC made a lot of improvements to Pokagon. They graded the roads, planted trees, made beaches, “and they built many structures that are still standing today at Pokagon,” she said.
Many of those structures employ what have become iconic for Pokagon, cut field stone.
The lecture might include a PowerPoint presentation and a hike to CCC camp “that is just right up by the Nature Center,” said Parker. Ball might also include photos, pictures and artifacts in her presentation, said Parker.
She added that CCC was a program founded by then President Franklin Roosevelt, who wanted to help both “the forgotten men” that were out of work and dropping out of schools during the Great Depression, and the lands that started to be over-exploited.
Parker said that while a lot of adults in the area are already familiar with the history of CCC, kids from grades three to four might “really enjoy it.” Younger kids and as adults will love the turtle that they will be able to pet.
“Young-young kids would definitely like the turtle, the 2 o’clock program, so that they can see and touch, and pat the turtle, and just have a closer look at it, so the younger children all the way up to adults would enjoy that one,” said Parker.
She noted that Pokagon State Park was founded in 1925 as a 580-acre park that was a donation of land from the local owners, and at that time it was called Lake James State Park. Parker said that the Nature Center expects a nice turnout for both events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.