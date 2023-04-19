ANGOLA — An Angola man was charged with two felonies resulting from a March 29 fight in rural Angola that resulted in a man sustaining serious injuries after being hit with brass knuckles.
Robert Jay Voltz, 40, was arrested Tuesday morning on a warrant alleging the bloody beating of a rural Angola man using brass knuckles, said documents filed in Steuben Circuit Court.
On March 29, Voltz had accompanied a woman and a man to help retrieve the woman’s belongings from a rental property she had moved out of.
When at the residence, the owner, not knowing Voltz, asked who he was when the three went into the modular home in the 3100 block of C.R. 325W, court records said.
Voltz would not acknowledge the property owner and the two ended up in a verbal altercation, court records said. The property owner tried to pull a gun but was unable to get it out of its holster.
Voltz eventually struck the property owner in the face three times while wearing brass knuckles, court records said.
A report filed in court by Steuben Sheriff’s Detective Austin Rowlands said the victim, “in between (his) eyes at the top of his nose had a large gash open and there was a wound that was dripping blood.”
The victim also had a towel to catch and clean the blood. Rowlands wanted to interview the victim but not without him first getting treated on the scene by paramedics with the Steuben County Emergency Medical Service.
The woman and other friend left the residence and called 911 and a family member, who showed up and drew a gun on the victim. Police arrived shortly thereafter.
The parties who were there to retrieve the woman’s belongings told police that the victim chased people out of the residence with his gun drawn but video surveillance equipment at the property, where there’s also a business, and from a neighboring property show otherwise.
During the course of his investigation, Rowlands noted in court documents that he obtained the victim’s holstered pistol and was unable to remove it because it was stuck.
The charging document indicated other charges might be filed, against the man who pointed a gun, but that has yet to occur.
Voltz is facing a charge of Level 5 felony battery by means of a deadly weapon, Level 5 felony battery resulting in serious bodily injury and Class A misdemeanor criminal trespass.
For the Level 5 felonies, Voltz faces 1-6 years in prison or a total of 2-12 years in prison if found guilty and given consecutive sentences for the two counts.
In court on Tuesday, a protective order was placed, forbidding Voltz to have any contact with the victim.
James Hanson was appointed indigent counsel for Voltz. His next appearance in court will be on June 5 at 1 p.m.
