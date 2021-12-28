ANGOLA — Steuben County officials are trying to upgrade the Steuben County Emergency Medical Service ambulance fleet but are running into some snags.
Steuben EMS Director Stephen Bloom has been studying the three bids the county received in the Dec. 6 meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners for new ambulances.
Two of the three bidders would not be able to deliver a vehicle until mid-2023, meaning the replacement of one ambulance scheduled for 2022 would not happen until 2023.
“It appears you need to replace two trucks but you won’t be able to get them for a year and a half,” said Wil Howard, president of the Commissioners.
Of the three companies that bid, one, from PL Custom, Elkhart, would be providing a model that matches the newest member of the fleet. This would be preferable, Bloom said, for continuity so paramedics have uniformity when out on runs, no matter which unit they are in. All equipment, etc., would match the other vehicles.
The ambulance from PL Custom also carries the highest price tag, at $253,274.
It was suggested that the EMS get by with the equipment in the fleet — including one facing major repair — and purchase two new ambulances now. That would include the one scheduled for purchase in 2022 and another on schedule for 2023.
Because of the delays in delivery, the county would end up taking delivery of two new ambulances in 2023.
The trick there comes with budgeting. The money is available for a 2022 ambulance purchase, but budgeting for 2023 won’t take place until next summer, so funds for 2023 would be difficult to commit in early 2022. At least early enough to order the ambulance to be able to take delivery in 2023.
The other bids for ambulances came in at $231,435 and $240,420.
The EMS is also working to repair an existing ambulance that’s having engine trouble. Estimates for the work came in at $6,000 to $10,000, with one company providing an estimate for a complete engine replacement at $21,000.
Commissioners decided to pursue the $10,000 bid from Dave’s Diesel for the work, which would involve possibly replacing a cracked head.
“We’re pouring coolant into the motor,” Bloom said.
Bloom, known for his medical quips, started his costly presentation to commissioners indicating that his news might be somewhat painful to swallow.
“I’ll rib the Band-Aid off a little early here,” he said.
