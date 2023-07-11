ANGOLA — Welcome to Flavortown.
Angola Main Street’s first Food Truck Friday will take place, you guessed it, this coming Friday. A variety of food and live entertainment is scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. on East Gale Street and the Courthouse lawn.
The event’s lineup includes four food trucks: Party on the Patio, Beached Boys, Small Town Girl Catering and Lazs Cuban Café. The more Food Truck Fridays, the more flavor variety. The community will see different vendors throughout the weekly events including Fork & Fiddle, Fire & Ice Italian Ice and Hoosier Mama.
Angola Main Street is still looking for food trucks to join in on the fun. Each Friday will host a maximum of five trucks.
Spanning two and a half months, the location offers several opportunities for community members and downtown businesses. Part of the push for the event also came from local business owners.
“This might be the spark to get some local businesses a little more attention,” said Mackenzie Bird, the city’s community coordinator and administrator of Angola Main Street. “Local businesses even kind of suggested doing some food trucks and bringing a little more attention downtown. So I thought, ‘hey, if the downtown was some of them are asking for it. I might as well try it.’”
Each Friday area musicians and bands will perform from 3-6 p.m. This Friday, Mike Dougherty is set to kick off the food and music pairing. Community members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
Other live entertainment includes Back Pourch, Allie Ryan, Joe Donnell, Shane Bond and Adam Baker.
Sponsors for the event are the Steuben County Tourism Bureau, Vestil Manufacturing, Pro Resources, Farmers State Bank, Lakeland Internet and Cameron Memorial Community Hospital. Each Food Truck Friday is weather dependent. If weather conditions cancel the event, that day will not be made up.
Bird views Food Truck Fridays as a chance to provide a connection to the city and Trine University students.
“Having events like this, I think would be really nice to bridge that gap between the university and downtown,” Bird said. “So just kind of bridging those gaps and pulling Trine students down and getting some more fun things in the area.”
For the most up to date information each week visit Angola Main Street on Facebook. For those interested in participating as a food truck vendor email mbird@angolain.org.
