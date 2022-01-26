Police arrest three
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday and early Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are brought by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Jennifer L. Delacruz, 41, of the 900 block of South Wayne Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Stacey B. Roberts, 30, of the 600 block of East High Street, Hicksville, Ohio, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Corey D. Seafolk, 33, of the 2000 block of South C.R. 800W, Hudson, arrested on South Union Street at State Street, Ashley, on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.